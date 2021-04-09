WKU announced 125 of its employees would participate in its Voluntary Separation Incentive Program, which allows faculty and staff to take early retirement.
In an email to faculty and staff, Susan Howarth, WKU executive vice president, said all 125 employees who applied were accepted into the program.
The retirements will be effective June 30.
The program was announced in January and offers up-front compensation for a year-long salary, limited at $100,000.
The program’s intention was to “allow as many eligible faculty and staff who wish to participate in the VSIP to be able to do so, resulting in a reduction of the salary base resources which comprise a significant part of the operating budget,” the Herald reported in January.