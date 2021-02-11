The Student Government Association offers five scholarships for WKU students to apply for. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Earn-a-Computer Program

The Earn-a-Computer Program is a scholarship that offers recipients a free computer for academic and personal use. Recipients will need to log their hours of computer use.

First-Generation Program

The First-Generation Program is a scholarship for first-generation students who maintain full-time status at WKU. This means that the student’s parents did not have a Bachelor’s degree. The application requires personal information, four short answer questions, and two references.

ISEC Book Scholarship

The ISEC Book Scholarship will come in the amount of $100. The scholarship’s purpose is to help students purchase books for their classes. The application contains two short answer questions, a short essay, and requires two references.

Scholar Development Scholarship

The Scholar Development Scholarship is a grant that offers a maximum of $500 to students to help their academic progress. The reasons listed on the scholarship include conference attendance, equipment purchase, research expenses, test prep, and other. Short answer questions and a short essay are required on this application.

Summer Term Scholarship

The Summer Term Scholarship is specifically to help applicants fund any summer term classes they are taking. The application requires a list of any other grants or scholarships the applicant receives per academic year, along with short answer questions and two references.

For Executive Vice President Abbey Norvell, being able to help students by giving out scholarships means a lot to her.

“It means so much to us because we are able to give back to the campus that gives to us,” Norvell said.

Norvell encourages every eligible student to apply.

“We like to have a big pool of applicants so we can really meet the students’ needs in the best way possible,” Norvell said.

All 5 of these applications are due at 5:00p.m. on March 5th. Winners will be announced by the end of the spring semester. Applications can be found at https://www.wku.edu/sga/ under the Scholarships tab.

Jacob Latimer can be reached at jacob.latimer745@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @jacoblatimer_.