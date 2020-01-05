Provost Emerita Barbara Burch, who served in several vital roles at WKU, died in Bowling Green on Jan. 4 around midnight, Brad Birge, a Warren County deputy coroner said.

Right now, Birge said no details are available and the family will be discussing funeral arrangements on Monday.

In the more than 20 years Burch spent at WKU, she served in a variety of roles, including provost and vice president for Academic Affairs from 1996 to 2010 and briefly as interim president in 1997. She also served one term as the faculty regent on the Board of Regents where she helped select current WKU President Timothy Caboni.

More recently, Burch founded the Kelly M. Burch Institute for Transformative Practices in Higher Education, which was named to honor her late daughter and works with faculty, staff and administration to incubate and implement new ideas to aid the university.

Among other roles, Burch also chaired WKU Sisterhood, an organization of women dedicated to philanthropic engagement.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.