Sophomore Alexis Williams claimed the second weekly award of her collegiate career and her first of the 2021 season as she was named Conference USA Female Track Athlete of the Week on Wednesday.
Williams, despite only having run the 60-meter dash event three times in her collegiate career, has already recorded the fourth-fastest time in school history, setting a time of 7.49 at the Samford Invitational.
The sophomore has consistently impressed in the 200-meter event while running for WKU, with the mark she set at the Samford Invitational (24.51) good enough to lead all C-USA female athletes by over half a second (0.56).
Williams is currently the only athlete in all of C-USA who has claimed wins in two different events. Her 60-meter time is currently tied for 32nd in the nation and her 200-meter mark places her 53rd according to TRFFS’s Indoor NCAA Division I Qualifying List.
Williams last won athlete of the week honors the week of Jan. 14, 2020.
Williams and the rest of the Hilltoppers are gearing up to compete again on Saturday, Feb. 7 at South Alabama University at the Birmingham Crossplex. WKU will also be attending a second invitational hosted by Samford on Friday, Feb. 12.
