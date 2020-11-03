The Associated Press has projected President Donald Trump will win Kentucky.
As of 6 p.m. Tuesday night, 18% percent of Kentucky’s precincts have reported poll results.
Trump has won all eight of Kentucky’s electoral votes.
“Republican President Donald Trump defeated Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden to carry Kentucky, a state where the GOP has dominated federal elections for more than 20 years,” according to the AP’s website. “That includes the last presidential election, when Trump carried Kentucky by 30 percentage points.”
Incumbent Senator Mitch McConnell is also projected to win Kentucky Tuesday night.
Trump led by 14.9%, with 56.7% of votes for the incumbent and 41.8% for former Vice President Biden, as of Tuesday evening.
“In the 2020 U.S. general election, The Associated Press will declare winners in more than 7,000 races – starting with the White House and reaching down the ballot to every seat in every state legislature,” according to the AP’s website. “This hallmark of AP’s Election Day news report is produced by a dedicated team of election analysts, researchers and race callers who make up our Decision Desk.”
