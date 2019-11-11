Michelle Trawick, the associate provost for faculty and academic excellence, is stepping down effective Jan. 31, 2020, Acting Provost Cheryl Stevens said in an email on Monday.

Trawick will be taking the job of dean of the College of Business at the University of Nebraska, Omaha, according to Stevens' announcement.

"Please join us in congratulating Michelle and wishing her much success in her new role," Stevens said in the email.

Trawick has been at WKU since 2000. In her time with the university, she has served as a professor and as an administrator, including positions as chair of the economics department and Gordon Ford College of Business associate dean for faculty and administration.

Trawick has not yet responded to phone calls or emails from the Herald requesting comment on the story.

Stevens also called for nominations and interest in Trawick's current position. The estimated start date for the job is Jan. 6, 2020, and Stevens is looking for those interested to apply by Nov. 22.

