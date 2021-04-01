Attorneys representing the Herald and the Kentucky Kernel have formally requested WKU release the Title IX records which were subject of its lawsuit against the newspaper within 10 days.
Last week, the university announced it would release the documents following a Kentucky Supreme Court decision in a similar case involving the Kentucky Kernel, the University of Kentucky’s student newspaper.
Bob Skipper, director of media relations, told the Herald last week that WKU would release the records within 30 days of the announcement. But in a demand letter to the attorneys representing WKU, Michael Abate and Thomas Miller, attorneys representing the Herald and the Kernel respectively, requested WKU release the documents within 10 days, per the current time frame in the state’s open records law.
The decision in the Kernel case stated that the university must provide an explanation for any redactions it makes. It cannot withhold an entire document because a portion of it may be redacted, Abate and Miller wrote.
“Given the parties’ familiarity with the records at issue after four years of litigation and your acknowledgment of Kernel Press’ impact on Western Kentucky University’s position in this case, that should give you sufficient to make the limited redactions permitted under the Act and produce the documents as required by law,” the letter stated.