WKU men’s basketball big man Charles Bassey has been named Conference USA Player of the Week for the sixth time in nine weeks, tying the league record.

The C-USA award is Bassey's third consecutive honor. In the nine weeks of play so far this season, a Hilltopper has been named C-USA Player of the Week seven times while the award has been given out 12 times.

Bassey is now tied with Kenyon Martin (Cincinnati, 2000) for the C-USA record for Player of the Week awards in a single season.

Bassey continued his dominance over C-USA foes after posting back to back double-doubles in the wins against ‘100 Miles of Hate’ rival Middle Tennessee.

In the two games at Middle Tennessee Bassey averaged 19.5 points, 13 rebounds and 4.5 blocks on 64% shooting.

His presence on the court has continued to make an impact, helping WKU have its best start in 19 years, since the 2001-02 season.

As of Monday, Bassey leads the country in rebounds (195), blocks (55), tied for double-doubles (11) and dunks (43). He’s also second nationally in blocks per game (3.4), third in rebounds per game (12.2) and eighth in field goals made (114).

