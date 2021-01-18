WKU men’s basketball big man Charles Bassey has been named Conference USA Player of the Week for the fifth time in eight weeks.

WKU secured its first sweep in C-USA play this season with huge performances from the big man. Bassey averaged 22.5 points, 14 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks while shooting 50% from the field and 38% from behind the arc against Marshall.

In game one, Bassey put up 21 points and set a new career high in rebounds with 19 boards. The junior carried his momentum over into game two posting 24 points, and nine rebounds on 9-of-15 shooting.

Bassey also had two blocks with one coming down near the end of the game that helped keep the momentum in favor of WKU.

The big man found some range shooting, especially in game two, hitting two threes that also helped spread the floor to get easy shots at the rim for the hilltopper offense.

As of Monday, Bassey led the nation in total rebounds, blocks and dunks, as well as being second in double-doubles, third in rebounds per game and fourth in blocks per game.

“That's part of my game,” Bassey said postgame. “I've been telling everybody I can shoot the ball – that's part of my game and I gotta show it every time.”

WKU will now head on the road to face its other C-USA rival, Middle Tennessee State. Game one takes place on Saturday at 4 p.m. followed by a 1 p.m. start on Sunday. Game one will be shown on ESPN+ while game two will be shown on the CBS Sports Network.

Men’s basketball beat reporter Kaden Gaylord can be reached at kaden.gaylord559@topper.wku.edu. Follow Kaden on Twitter at @_KLG3.