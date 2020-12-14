WKU men’s basketball big man Charles Bassey has been named Conference USA player of the week.
The junior had a big week in all of WKU’s three wins over the last seven days starting with a 13 points, 11 rebound and four block performance against Mississippi Valley State while shooting 6-6 in the game.
In his next outing, Bassey led the way in the Hilltoppers surprisingly close 86-84 victory against Gardner-Webb with 29 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.
To cap off the week, the big man helped secure revenge against Rhode Island, who they lost to in a heartbreaking overtime loss last year, for the second nailbiter of the weeknd in a 68-65 win. He put up 13 points with nine rebounds and five blocks to help put the game away.
Bassey leads the nation in total blocks with 28, blocks per game with four, total rebounds with 79 and total dunks with 21.
This is the second time Bassey has received this honor this season after he earned it after his performances in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover classic during the opening weekend of the college basketball season.
The Hilltoppers are set to return to the court next Tuesday, Dec. 22, against Tennessee Tech. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m in Diddle Arena.
