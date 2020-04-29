Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 184 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky today, 50 of which were in Warren County, bringing the total cases in Kentucky to 4,539.
Additionally, Beshear laid out the first phase of the “#HealthyAtWork” plan to reopen businesses. Businesses in the first phase will be able to open on certain conditions on the following days:
May 11:
Manufacturing
Construction
Vehicle or vessel dealerships
Professional services
Horse racing (without fans/audiences present)
Dog grooming and boarding
May 20:
These will both be opened to limited occupancy. Specific guidelines will be discussed later.
Retail
Houses of worship
May 25:
Beshear said these will be allowed “provided the virus is at where we think it will be at.”
Ten-person social gatherings
Barbers, salons, cosmetology services and similar businesses
Beshear did not announce the businesses and services that will be included in the second phase, but he said he hopes gyms, youth camps, movie theaters and some youth sports will be part of phase two. He also said summer camps will likely not be allowed but did not give official jurisdiction. Beshear said daycares will not be included in phase one, and public pools will not be in either the first or the second phase of reopenings.
“They’re suppose to be different,” Beshear said of the #HealthyAtWork rules. “They’re not the normal rules that you would operate a business under because we’re trying to operate it in the midst of a worldwide health pandemic.”
In order to re-open, businesses must follow these requirements:
Continue telework where possible
Phased return to work
Onsite temperature/health checks
Universal masks and any other necessary PPE
Close common areas
Enforce social distancing
Limit face-to-face meetings
Sanitizer/hand washing stations
Special accomodations
Testing plan
Beshear also reported the death of 10 Kentuckians today: a 56-year-old male from Warren, a 94-year-old female from Hopkins, a 94-year-old male from Jackson, a 101-year-old female and 96-year-old male from Grayson and a 58-year-old male, 94-year-old male, an 84-year-old male, a 66-year-old female and a 72-year-old male from Jefferson counties.
In addition to the continued testing sites at Kroger stores in Lexington, Louisville and Bowling Green, Beshear said a new testing site will be opening in Ashland next Tuesday, May 5.
Features reporter Katelyn Latture can be reached at 270-745-6291 and katelyn.latture423@topper.wku.edu. Follow Katelyn on Instagram at @katelatture_duv.