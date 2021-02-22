Governor Andy Beshear announced 530 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since Oct. 5, 13 new COVID-19 deaths.
“Testing was certainly down last week [due to weather],” Beshear said. “It could have impacted cases. We are just going to have to see as we go.”
Kentucky’s weekly COVID-19 cases and weekly positivity rate have decreased for six consecutive weeks, Beshear said.
“Provided this trend continues, we are going to provide some additional opportunity and some additional relief in the rules and the regulations that we have in place,” Beshear said.
COVID-19 vaccinations for people in Phase 1C will begin on March 1, Beshear announced. Phase 1C includes anyone who is 60 years and older, anyone 16 years and older with high risk conditions and all essential workers in the state.
“Moving into 1C is going to be exciting for a lot of people, but understand there are a lot of people in 1C,” Beshear said. “That means it may be challenging to get signed up early on, but remember that more vaccines are on the way.”
Beshear announced over 500,000 people in Kentucky have received a COVID-19 vaccine. 41,730 Kentuckians between the ages of 20 and 29 have been vaccinated as of Feb. 22.
“This last week, weather did play a significant factor in the amount of vaccine that got out,” Beshear said.