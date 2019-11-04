“Are you ready?”

“Are you ready to fight for teachers?”

“Are you ready to fight for healthcare?”

This was the message of Attorney General Andy Beshear at one of his last campaign stops of the Kentucky gubernatorial race at Spencer’s Coffee in Bowling Green.

“If you believe we should honor the retirements and pensions of every police officer, firefighter and social worker, vote for me,” Beshear said.

Beshear was joined at the stop by all the Democratic candidates running for state office this election. If elected, Beshear plans on being a governor “for every Kentuckian,” he said.

Beshear was also joined by state Representative Patti Minter. Minter said she has worked with Beshear on several issues, and is hopeful for what he may bring to Kentucky if elected.

“As a member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, I can tell you it is going to be so much better when Andy is the governor,” Minter said. “Andy is willing to listen and he’s willing to work with people across the aisle and negotiate. It’s going to be a new day.”

Minter said she feels the “bullying” from Gov. Matt Bevin has taken a toll on Kentucky.

“It’s going to be a new day, not only for members of the Democratic caucus, but for members of the Republican Caucus as well,” Minter said. “Any of them have been bullied by Bevin. That’s a real thing.”

After the stop, Beshear outlined what he wants college students to know before heading to the polls on Tuesday.

“I want college students to know that this race is a race in between someone who does not support public education and myself, who believes that every child should have the opportunity to go to college,” Beshear said after the stop.

In attendance were several members of the Cumberland County Democratic Party. Deborah Keen, party chair, said she and her fellow Cumberland County Democrats have been canvassing for Beshear.

Keen said the party has visited 766 doors and driven 650 miles over 12 days to help drum up support for Beshear in Cumberland County.

“I think Andy is down-to-earth, I think he’s more of a normal person like we are,” Keen said.

After leaving Bowling Green, Beshear will stop in Louisville for one more pre-election stop. During the event, Beshear expressed his love of Kentucky.

“I was born and raised right here in Kentucky,” Beshear said. “I love this commonwealth, and I know that we have more that unifies us than will ever tear us apart.”

