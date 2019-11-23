Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed Sheldon McKinney to the WKU Board of Regents to replace Gillian Johnson, the current chair of the board.

Johnson's term on the board ended this year. He was named the chair of the board on Aug. 2. Bevin signed the executive order to appoint McKinney on Friday.

McKinney is currently the executive director of Kentucky's Future Farmers of America Foundation. She is from Flemingsburg, according to her FFA biography. She attended WKU and has teaching experience at Montgomery County High School.

Her term on the Board of Regents will expire on June 30, 2025, according to the executive order.

Frederick Higdon, the vice chair of the board, will serve as the new chair of the board for the remainder of the one-year term, according to Board of Regents bylaws.