WKU’s National Pan-Hellenic Council and the Association for the Study of African American Life and History held a town hall meeting Monday to address the concerns of the community at WKU.

The meeting allowed students to voice their opinions on each topic that was discussed. The event covered topics on Breonna Taylor, Louisville protests, microaggressions on campus, black unity and more.

When speaking about Breonna Taylor, people brought up the handling of her case and the $12 million settlement.

“It just shows that they can put money on life, and it shows they don’t care,” a participant said.

Jashaun York, vice president of NPHC, led a discussion about how the predominant race in basketball is African American, yet African Americans are not the ones making the most money off of the NBA.

“History repeats itself,” York said. “They can’t sell our bodies, but they can make money off of it in another way. That’s just something to think about.”

On the topic of black police officers, WKU’s Public Information Officer Tim Gray gave insight into his experience of finding a balance between the two.

“There have been a number of people come to me and say ‘man I need you to pick a side,’” Gray said. “Like, I get it that you’re a police officer, but underneath that uniform you’re a black man too. I said ‘I already picked it. I’m on the side of justice. Justice can’t have a color. Justice can’t wear a uniform.’”

Another participant said she loved to see black officers because she felt safer, especially with the microaggressions black students are facing on campus.

Black students reported having things thrown at them and racial slurs shouted at them while walking down the streets.

“As a black community, we need to uplift each other because we’re all fighting the same fight,” York said.

