Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly called the BSA vice president Dailyn Tichno instead of Dailyn Tichenor. Other grammar and wordiness corrections have been made. The Herald regrets this error.

Students set up tables in Centennial Mall Thursday night to promote their small businesses.

The event was named Black Wall Street and was put on by WKU’s Black Student Alliance.

“We are just out here letting different vendors showcase their products,” BSA Vice President Dailyn Tichenor said. “It’s just different people coming out and showcasing what they’ve got.”

Jahari Burnett, senior and owner of Kozy Vintage, discussed how his business promotes people finding comfort in whatever they want to wear.

“We are basically a vintage clothing store,” Burnett said. “In thrifting, you could get a multitude of different clothing, and everyone has their specific style so every style is therefore somebody's.”

Students of all years participated in the event. Freshman Millie LeJeune, CEO of Millie’s Miracles T-shirts, was there with a booth to promote her christian-based clothing line.

“It is a God-based clothing line,” LeJeune said. “All of our clothes are unisex. We will be having a fall line release on Oct. 12.”

The tables were filled with a variety of other businesses as well such as Honey Dews, Lux Bands and Wonderfully Waisted.

The event was covered on WKU’s Black Student Alliance’s instagram page at @bsa_wku. To get in contact with any of the businesses, you can email them at blackstudentalliancewku@gmail.com.

Shane Stryker can be reached at shane.stryker614@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @shanestryker.