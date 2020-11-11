The Black Women of Western held an event Tuesday that provided students an opportunity to talk about different subjects surrounding the hardships of African American women.

The event was called Girls Talk, and some topics that were discussed included time management and relationships.

Jacayla Reed, a senior from Louisville studying psychology, was one of the event’s organizers and is a member of the Black Women of Western. She explained why having an event for girls to have an open discussion is important.

“Right now with the pandemic, there is not a lot of interaction,” Reed said. “So I think it’s great to have an opportunity to get to sit around and talk about things that are frustrating to us.”

She said it was important for women to know that there are others around them going through the same struggles.

Reed also explained that the Girls Talk event and the Black Women of Western organization provide Black women a place to be themselves and feel comfortable.

“This is one of the only campus organizations that are for Black women,” she said. “So it’s kind of a safe space because they get to come here and say what they feel and not feel alone. BWOW provides Black women on campus to have a voice and have a place to reach out to people going through the same thing as you.”

To learn more about the Black Women of Western, you can follow them on Instagram @wku_bwow.

