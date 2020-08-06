Graduate and undergraduate certificates and three faculty members being appointed to emeritus status are set to be approved at the next Board of Regents meeting.
The WKU Board of Regents is set to hold its third quarterly meeting this Friday, August 7th. The meeting will take place at Jody Richards Hall in the Martine Regents Room via Zoom and live on WKU’s YouTube channel at 9:00 a.m.
The Academic Affairs Committee has four action items on the agenda which include the approval of a graduate certificate Data Analytics, Cybersecurity Data Analytics, an undergraduate certificate in Floodplain Management, and the approval of faculty emeritus status for Dr. Dawn Bolton, Cheryl Davis, and Wieb Van der Meer.
The Executive Committee’s action item is the approval of Philanthropic and Honorary Naming Requests for the Cliff Todd Center. They will also present Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report.
The Finance and Budget Committee’s action item will be the approval of faculty and staff personnel actions. They will also present an information item about the Budget Management Tool.
The Student Affairs Committee will present two information items on enrollment updates and the test-optional component.
More information about the third quarterly meeting can be found on the WKU website.