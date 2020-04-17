The WKU Board of Regents held a virtual committee meeting Friday where updates on the campus master plan, budget and program approvals were presented.

WKU President Timothy Caboni addressed the Board of Regents concerning the COVID-19 situation, as well as planning for future semesters.

The schedule of revenue expenses related to sports at WKU was also approved.

Dave Broz of Gensler Architects gave an update on WKU's 2020-2030 master plan project. Gensler is also the firm working on the WKU Commons project.

"It is all about student success," Broz said. "and in this particular instance with the campus master plan, its how it relates to the physical environment as well."

Part of the analysis of the campus plan was looking at high and low-frequency areas on campus. According to Gensler, some of the buildings which have the "highest needs of renovation" include Cherry and Kelly Thompson Halls. Both of these buildings are also some students use the most.

Susan Howarth said that the third quarter budget is “tracking well.”

Claus Ernst said that in comparing this year to last year, it seems that the university is down 1% in revenue and up .5% in expenditures.

Howarth said she’d spoken with WKU Athletic Director Todd Stewart and they both believe that expenditures will go down.

A motion for the approval and authorization for the privatization of the WKU store was also passed.

Director of Parking and Transportation Jennifer Tougas said that the consideration for outsourcing stems from the fact that the WKU store has limited resources, the desire to maintain a high level of service for WKU students.

The committee’s reason for recommendation, according to Tougas, included the ability to increase market share, the best plan for affected employees, student employment opportunities and the ability to keep textbook prices low. These are benefits of a partnership with Barnes and Noble.

Finally, the following programs were approved by the Board of Regents: Citizenship and Social Justice Undergraduate Certificate, Paralegal Studies Undergraduate Certificate

Bachelor of Science in Environmental, Sustainability and Geographic Studies.

News reporter Abbey Nutter can be reached at abbigail.nutter168@topper. wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter at @ abbeynutter.

Managing Editor Laurel Deppen contributed reporting.