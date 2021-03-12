City police arrested a Bowling Green woman for discharging four gunshots in a gas station parking lot late Thursday night.

According to the arrest report, the incident occurred around 9 p.m. at Shell, 2447 Russellville Rd., initially beginning with a 911 call to report two suspicious males in the area.

The accused, 31-year-old Ashley Barbee, reportedly entered the Shell and told employees the two men were planning on robbing the store. The men fled but were soon detained by police.

The report states the mother of one of the men arrived to the scene and told investigators Barbee had called a family member to tell them she had called the police to get her son arrested.

"[The mother] advised that there has been long standing issues between her and Barbee due to their daughters having altercations in the past," the report stated. "They both advised reports have been made for harassment against the other party over the past year."

The two men were soon released by police and proceeded to go to the Shell to confront Barbee. Barbee was in an SUV with her 16-year-old daughter when she fired four shots from into the air.

Barbee told police she shot out of self-defense and said she had discarded the gun in the Whispering Hills area out of fear. Police were unable to retrieve the weapon.

Barbee was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

