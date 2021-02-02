WKU Parking and Transportation Services announced their new electronic bus passes Friday in partnership with GO bg Transit.

The bus passes will be available for all students, faculty and staff at a discounted rate of $10 per term.

The new electronic bus passes will be available for download through the Token Transit app on any smartphone after obtaining a permit code directly from the WKU Parking and Transportation Services office.

After entering a valid phone number and permit code into the Token Transit website or app, access will be granted to an electronic permit.

Physical bus passes can still be purchased by going to the Parking and Transportation Service office to obtain a permit code.

Visit the Southern Kentucky Community Action office to receive your physical city bus pass.

GO bg Transit offers six bus routes to major destinations within the city limits of Bowling Green, such as WKU’s campus, the Greenwood mall, doctors offices, local grocery stores and shopping centers.

Bus passes can be purchased per semester from Jan. 1 to July 31 in spring and again from Aug. 1 to Dec. 31 in fall.

