WKU President Timothy Caboni was mentioned as a person to watch in the search for new Louisiana State University leadership in a recent article from Business Report, a Baton Rouge based publication.

The LSU Board of Supervisors is conducting a national search for the next university president over the next several months, as reported by Business Report. There is no clear frontrunner for the position, according to the article.

Caboni was listed as a “face to watch” for the presidential search along with Jay Dardenne, Louisiana commissioner of administration; Jim Henderson, president of the University of Louisiana System; Stephen Moret,president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Jeff Talley, sociology professor at the University of Southern California.

Before attending WKU for a master’s in organizational and corporate communication, Caboni received his undergraduate degree at LSU and is a New Orleans native. In an email, Bob Skipper, director of media relations, said Caboni is well known in higher education and his work at WKU has gained national attention, which may explain his inclusion on the report.

“President Caboni remains focused on achieving the goals set by the Strategic Plan and building on the work our University has accomplished during the past two and a half years,” Skipper said when asked if Caboni was considering the LSU position.

LSU President F. King Alexander stepped down from the position in late December to become president at Oregon State University. Alexander’s last day in the position was Dec. 31, 2019 and Thomas Galligan, dean of LSU Law Center, was appointed interim president.

