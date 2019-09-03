WKU President Timothy Caboni's father died Saturday in Florida, WKU told the Herald Tuesday.

Circumstances of the death have not been disclosed. Chris Caboni will be taken back to New Orleans for the funeral later this week, according to Bob Skipper, director of media relations for WKU.

Caboni will be out this week due to the death, Skipper said.

This is a developing story. More details will be published as they become available.

