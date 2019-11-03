President Timothy Caboni has been in China, making visits to Jilin Agricultural University in Changchun, Shaanxi Normal University in Xi’an and Nanjing University in Nanjing.

President Caboni arrived in Beijing on Oct. 28, according to his Twitter. With him were Corine Murphy, dean of the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences, John Sunnygard, associate provost for Global Learning and International Affairs and Huanjing Wang, a professor of computer science.

Caboni met with leaders at Jilin Agricultural University in China on Oct. 29.

“Productive meetings with the leadership of Jilin Agricultural University in Changchun, China, as we work toward joint study and faculty exchange opportunities in animal science,” Caboni tweeted.

The next day, Caboni tweeted from Shaanxi Normal University after he signed a memorandum of understanding, a document that expresses the intent of a shared line of action between two parties. The meorandum, according to Caboni, would develop new partnerships in psychology and journalism.

Caboni’s final tweet from Friday morning saw him visiting Chinese Flagship Students studying at Nanjing University.

