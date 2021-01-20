The Student Government Association discussed plans for the semester and passed a bill to allocate funds to Dance Big Red in their first meeting of the Spring 2021 semester, held via Zoom.
Student body President Garrett Edmonds announced that the provost search is in its final stages and stated that interviews will begin within the next couple of weeks.
Edmonds also said that he is planning on looking into changing or removing the late fees that are given to students if their financial aid packages don’t come in by a certain time.
“I think this will help students here and students to come for many years here at WKU,” Edmonds said.
Edmonds also nominated Jamison Moorehead as director of IT, and was voted on unanimously.
After officer and committee reports, a bill was brought to the floor for SGA to allocate $500 to Dance Big Red. Delta Sigma Pi also received funding for a virtual leadership conference.
SGA will meet again next Tuesday and will begin meeting in person.
