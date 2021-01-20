WKU Student Activities is holding a coat drive in order to provide students with warm coats for harsh winter weather.
The collection will be open from Jan. 15 to Feb. 15 to students wishing to donate.
Students are encouraged to bring gently worn coats they no longer use to the Student Activities office located in DSU 2059. Each coat donated will count as one service hour and all sizes will be accepted.
Braxton Whitney, a WKU graduate student who is overseeing the event, says the event is intended to reach students out to students whose needs are typically unmet.
"Bowling Green winters can be sporadic with the weather at times but when it rains, it pours," Whitney said. "We do not know the story of every student that walks our campus, nor do we know the half of what half of them even go through on a daily basis, but we still seek to stretch out a hand and give help to whoever."
Coats that remain unclaimed after the drive ends will be distributed to local charities and shelters in order to prevent waste.
"Here at Student Activities, we seek to create a home for all students and help aid them in creating their own path here at the Hill and in the community," Whitney said.
