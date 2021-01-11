WKU men’s basketball big man Charles Bassey has been named Conference USA Player of the Week for the fourth time in seven weeks.

Following the weekend series split with LA Tech Bassey averaged 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game. Bassey shot 59.1% from the field, 50% from three-point range, and 90% on the free-throw line.

Entering the series against Marshall on Friday Bassey has accumulated eight double-doubles, tied for second in the nation, and as of Jan. 11, the junior leads the nation in rebounds with 141.

This season Bassey has 39 blocks in 12 games which is tied for fourth in the nation.

WKU Athletics has also added to Bassey’s webpage following Monday’s announcement. The junior is beginning to morph into an All-American Defensive Play of the Year candidate this season.

After the first game against LA Tech on Jan. 8, Stansbury said Charles was a man in there tonight and that he erased a lot of baskets and offensively and defensively he’s a guy that helps save us too.

The Hilltoppers are set to begin their home-and-home series against Marshall starting Friday in Diddle Arena with a 4 p.m. tipoff.

Sports Editor Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.