Stuart Burris, department chair for chemistry at WKU, has been named Associate Dean of Student Success with Ogden College of Science and Engineering, according to a email from Ogden College dean Greg Arbuckle to Ogden College faculty and staff.

Burris will begin in the position on Jan. 1.

“Please join me in congratulating Dr. Burris,” Arbuckle said in the release. “I would also like to thank Dr. [Cathleen] Webb and the entire search committee and all faculty and staff that participated in the search process.”

Arbuckle said in the email chemistry professor Rui Zhang will serve as interim department chair from Jan. 1 to June 30, while an “internal search” is conducted to find Burris’ successor. The new department chair will begin on July 1, 2021, the release said.

