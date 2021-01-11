White, Clayton DC.jpg
Defensive Coordinator Clayton White has taken a new position after four seasons at WKU with the University of South Carolina. The news was official on Jan. 9 three weeks after the LendingTree Bowl loss to Georgia State.

White was 23-27 during his time at WKU overseeing the defense. 

Assistant coach Maurice Crum has filled the vacancy after being hired by WKU four seasons ago. He was most recently working with the Hilltopper linebackers and promoted to co-defensive coordinator back in February last year.  

Crum was a two time captain in 2007-2008 at Notre Dame and spent time from 2009-2011 playing in the United Football League for the California Redwoods and the Sacramento Mountain Lions. 

