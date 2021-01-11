Defensive Coordinator Clayton White has taken a new position after four seasons at WKU with the University of South Carolina. The news was official on Jan. 9 three weeks after the LendingTree Bowl loss to Georgia State.
WKU is a special place. Thank you for everything. #GoTops— Clayton White (@CoachClaytonW) January 10, 2021
White was 23-27 during his time at WKU overseeing the defense.
Assistant coach Maurice Crum has filled the vacancy after being hired by WKU four seasons ago. He was most recently working with the Hilltopper linebackers and promoted to co-defensive coordinator back in February last year.
𝘿𝙀𝙁𝙀𝙉𝙎𝙄𝙑𝙀 𝘾𝙊𝙊𝙍𝘿𝙄𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙊𝙍 🚩 𝙈𝘼𝙐𝙍𝙄𝘾𝙀 𝘾𝙍𝙐𝙈 🚩Our defense is in GREAT hands with @CoachMoCrum! #GoTopsRELEASE 📝 https://t.co/AaktJ4jtwW pic.twitter.com/FkoU3PjMvF— WKU Football (@WKUFootball) January 10, 2021
Crum was a two time captain in 2007-2008 at Notre Dame and spent time from 2009-2011 playing in the United Football League for the California Redwoods and the Sacramento Mountain Lions.
Sports Editor Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.