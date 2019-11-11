In last week’s gubernatorial election, most of the counties with public state colleges voted Democrat, a sharp turn from the 2015 election, in which most college counties voted Republican.

When incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin was elected in 2015, Warren, Madison and Campbell counties — which are home to WKU, Eastern Kentucky University and Northern Kentucky University — voted Republican. These counties voted for Attorney General Andy Beshear on Nov. 5, helping him to win the election by less than 5,000 votes.

These counties have a recent history of voting Republican, with all but Jefferson and Fayette voting for President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

In Tuesday’s election, over 42% of Kentucky’s eligible voters turned out to vote, which was over 11% better than the state’s projections.

Dewey Clayton, a political science professor at the University of Louisville, referred to the voter turnout as a “phenomenon.”

“I was not surprised Jefferson County went for Beshear,” Clayton said. “It rained here [Tuesday]. It’s an off year election. I really was surprised that people did come out. That’s what surprised me, the turnout.”

The Young Democrats chapter at the University of Louisville made an effort to get Beshear elected by volunteering with the campaign, the Democratic party of Kentucky and super PACs, said Ariana Velasquez, a senior at the University of Louisville and vice president of recruitment and expansion of Kentucky’s Young Democrats.

“I assumed that Louisville would go for Beshear,” Velasquez said. “I would not expect the 49% voter turnout, it was absolutely phenomenal. I fully contributed to the grassroots campaign, knocking on doors. The canvasers are what did it.”

Exit polling data from 2019 Collaborative Kentucky Exit Poll showed Beshear won voters under 40 at 62.1%, while 33.7% of the group voted for Bevin. Beshear polled well with people who have college experience, as 59.8% of college graduates voted for Beshear, as did 53.9% of those with some college experience but no degree. Bevin only got 38.6% of the vote of college graduates, and only 45% of the vote of those with some college experience.

The race was tight, especially in northern Kentucky. Two red counties in the region turned blue: Kenton County and Campbell County. Beshear won both counties by a slim margin. Bevin won Campbell County by 2,358 votes in his 2015 run for governor. The roles were switched this year, as