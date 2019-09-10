A revival of WKU’s “Earn-A-Computer” program is slated for the current Fall 2019 semester. The revitalization plan was brought up during a Student Government Association meeting last Tuesday by Director of Academic and Student Affairs Abbey Norvell.
Norvell frames “Earn-A-Computer” as a group effort among numerous outlets on campus, including SGA, information and technology and the department of surplus, among others.
This program is unique: it will allow WKU students a chance to work for a desktop computer in a program entirely by and for Hilltoppers.
“[It is] an initiative that doesn’t exist at other universities in Kentucky, to my knowledge,” said Norvell.
Earn-A-Computer is completely free of charge to applicants. Students simply need to fill out an application and complete 25 service hours to meet requirements. The application itself is still being drafted, but it will be released when the program is made available to the public.
Norvell claims participating students will receive iMac desktop computers with a keyboard and mouse for the semester.
“Earn-A-Computer” originated during the 2016-2017 school year. This was essentially the program’s “test run.” SGA will soon be ready to roll out the program kink-free and make it a staple at WKU.
“We are really excited about bringing this program back to campus and passionate about providing students with tools to help them succeed,” Norvell said.
The project was revealed to the public during Norvell’s commencement as director of academic and student affairs. It is a work near completion Norvell is not only proud of but one that makes her grateful for “the opportunity to play a role in supporting students.”
Norvell has worked alongside fellow executive cabinet members President Will Harris and Director of Information and Technology Paul Brosky on cultivating the program’s new iteration.
Brosky spoke to the importance of “Earn-A-Computer” as a need-based program. Its “community outreach” aspect will put more computers on the desks of students who could otherwise not obtain them — this is, at least, Brosky’s vision for the program.
SGA is not keen on letting loose too many details before the program is completely ready but assures students they will know more soon.
“Stay tuned for details in the coming weeks,” Brosky said. “There are a lot of moving parts, and we want to be sure that the program is as smooth and successful as possible.”
“Earn-A-Computer” has yet to receive an official rollout date. Students with further questions about the program are encouraged to contact their SGA representatives or speak with them personally during regular office hours.
