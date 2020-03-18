There is at least one reported case of the novel coronavirus in every state as of Tuesday evening.

Washington State was the first to be impacted, and as of Tuesday the state’s case count is 1,012 and the death toll is 54.

Gov. Jim Justice confirmed the first case in West Virginia on Tuesday. The state was the last to become affected by the virus.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, West Virginia has tested 137 residents for COVID-19 through a public health lab, 14 of those tests are still pending results, the rest have come up negative, according to WSAZ, a news channel located in West Virginia.

This first confirmed case is a man who is not currently being hospitalized, living in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, bordering Virginia and Maryland, which has 67 and 63 cases respectively.

After the first case in the state was announced, Justice told the public he has started to close down all bars, casinos and restaurants, excluding carryout services.

These closures are being enacted to help slow the virus down and help to keep the public safe, Justice said.

As of Tuesday, 39 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico have shut down schools either for the coming weeks or the rest of the academic term.

The Trump administration released an updated list of guidelines on how to curb this virus on Monday. One of the guidelines includes that no one should be gathering in groups of ten or more people.

Anthony Fauci, a physician who is currently employed by the National Institutes of Health of the United States, said the first phase of testing a possible vaccine has begun Monday in Seattle.

“The vaccine is called mRNA-1273 and was developed by National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) scientists and their collaborators at the biotechnology company Moderna, Inc., based in Cambridge, Massachusetts,” the National Institutes of Health (NIH) wrote in a news release on Monday.

