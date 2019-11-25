A child accidentally pulled a fire alarm at the Kentucky Museum on Nov. 23 at 2:50 p.m.

A student reported theft and damage to his vehicle in the second level of PS3 on Nov. 21 at 12:39 p.m.

A student inside of Gilbert Hall reported her ex-boyfriend had been harassing her over the phone on Nov. 21 at 5:15 p.m.

A man reported his vehicle was damaged by people throwing food off of a balcony at Midtown Apartments on Nov. 21 at 9:45 p.m.

A student reported his vehicle had been stolen from the third level of PS3 on Nov. 20 at 9:23 a.m.

A venue manager reported two RedZone employees engaged in a physical altercation on Nov. 20 at 4:44 p.m.

A female student reported she had been sexually assaulted by two male students during a party at the Kentucky Street Apartments on Nov. 16 at 2:50 a.m.

A man was arrested for driving under the influence and driving recklessly on University Drive on Nov. 19 at 2:09 a.m.