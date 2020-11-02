October 27, 2020

5:04 p.m.

A female subject reported harassment from an unknown male on Creason Lot.

8:10 p.m.

Gilbert Hall evacuated 200 people after burnt food caused the fire alarm to activate. There was no visible smoke or fire upon the officer's arrival.

October 28, 2020

1:30 a.m.

A subject reported being in fear of harm while dealing with a visitor at Meredith Hall.

October 30, 2020

12:19 a.m.

A student was cited for possession of alcohol by a minor at Pearce Ford Tower.

12:57 a.m.

A subject was arrested for disregarding a stop sign and driving under the influence of alcohol on 12th and State Street.

10:48 a.m.

WKU P&T reported a parking meter stolen from South Diddle Lot. The Parking meter was recovered.

11:30 a.m.

A Milwaukee grinder was taken from the Helm Library Construction site.

11:44 p.m.

A subject was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place on College Heights Boulevard and College St.

October 31, 2020

10:07 a.m.

An extension cord was located running from 1435 Park Street to 1453 Park Street providing power to 1435.

4:31 p.m.

WKU Police responded to a drug complaint at Pearce Ford Tower. Consent to search was granted and a THC cartridge was located. The occupant was cited for Possession of Marijuana.

5:43 p.m.

WKU Police responded to the WKU Police department for a report of a Sexual Assault Rodes Harlin Hall. This case is ongoing.