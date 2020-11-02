October 27, 2020
5:04 p.m.
A female subject reported harassment from an unknown male on Creason Lot.
8:10 p.m.
Gilbert Hall evacuated 200 people after burnt food caused the fire alarm to activate. There was no visible smoke or fire upon the officer's arrival.
October 28, 2020
1:30 a.m.
A subject reported being in fear of harm while dealing with a visitor at Meredith Hall.
October 30, 2020
12:19 a.m.
A student was cited for possession of alcohol by a minor at Pearce Ford Tower.
12:57 a.m.
A subject was arrested for disregarding a stop sign and driving under the influence of alcohol on 12th and State Street.
10:48 a.m.
WKU P&T reported a parking meter stolen from South Diddle Lot. The Parking meter was recovered.
11:30 a.m.
A Milwaukee grinder was taken from the Helm Library Construction site.
11:44 p.m.
A subject was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place on College Heights Boulevard and College St.
October 31, 2020
10:07 a.m.
An extension cord was located running from 1435 Park Street to 1453 Park Street providing power to 1435.
4:31 p.m.
WKU Police responded to a drug complaint at Pearce Ford Tower. Consent to search was granted and a THC cartridge was located. The occupant was cited for Possession of Marijuana.
5:43 p.m.
WKU Police responded to the WKU Police department for a report of a Sexual Assault Rodes Harlin Hall. This case is ongoing.