September 15, 2020

8:19 p.m.

A student reported two cups of water were thrown at her from two separate vehicles next to Hilltopper Hall.

8:25 p.m.

A second student also reported an unknown person threw a cup of water as she was walking on the sidewalk in front of the Baptist Campus Ministry.

September 17, 2020

8:27 p.m.

A student was cited for underage possession of alcohol on Center Street.

8:31 p.m.

Two students were arrested for public intoxication on Center Street.

September 20, 2020

8:07 a.m.

A subject was arrested on Avenue of Champions for marijuana trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates and improper display of registration plates.