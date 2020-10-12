The WKU Police Department released the annual Campus Safety and Security Report for the 2019 school year on Thursday.

Along with crime rate comparisons with years prior, the report includes fire alarm rates in educational buildings and residence halls. There were 28 alarms reported in educational buildings and 18 in residence halls. Both numbers are down from last year‘s report.

All residence halls and educational buildings met the fire drill requirements for the 2019 school year.

The report also details WKU’s procedures for a fire emergency. Additionally, the Student Life Handbook contains a section called “Emergency Procedures” that includes this information.

The WKU Police Department has put a focus on connecting with students, and the report details events that were held to further this connection, including “Selfies with the Chief” and “POPO Pancakes.”

Along with these events, the WKU Police underwent Campus Violence Prevention Training, which included training on what to do in the instance of an armed intruder on campus.

The report also recorded that crime rates were relatively stable in 2019 compared to the past two years.

Arrests and citations related to drug law violations decreased while arrests and citations related to liquor law violations increased from 6 to 22, during 2019.

Burglaries decreased in half, from 12 to 6, while one aggravated assault was reported.

Sex offense, rapes and dating violence have all decreased while domestic violence cases rose from 1 to 3.

Motor vehicle theft was reported twice this year, one instance on-campus and the other on public property.

One hate crime was reported on-campus in 2019.

No crimes were reported on any WKU regional locations which include: Bowling Green South Campus, The Center and Lost River Cave Campus, L.D. Brown Agriculture Exposition Center, Glasgow Campus, Owensboro Campus and Fort Knox and Elizabethtown Campus.

The full report can be viewed on the WKU Police Department’s website.

