WKU's cross-country program announced its 2020 schedule on Wednesday Sept. 23.
The men and women's team ran at Appalachian State University on Sept. 18 to kickoff the season. Both finished in third place.
The programs are now slated to visit the University of Louisville on Oct. 3 for the Live in Louisville Classic.
Following a weeks rest the Hilltoppers will go to Hoover, Alabama on Oct. 16 for the Blazer Classic. The University of Alabama-Birmingham will host the last regular season competition of the fall.
To conclude the fall competition the Hilltoppers will travel back to UAB for the Conference USA Championship.
“The new WKU cross country culture is all about working hard as a close-knit unit and supporting each other to achieve greatness,” cross country Head Coach Brooks LeCompte said in a release. “I am confident WKU will be arguably the most improved cross country program in Conference USA. We have a chip on our shoulder, so we are ready to step on the line and prove it.”
