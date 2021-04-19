The announcement of faculty and staff participation in the Voluntary Separation Incentive Program marks a near complete turnover in upper-level WKU administration.
VSIP is a program announced by the university in January, meant to adjust the workforce and create new opportunities, according to the original announcement from Susan Howarth, executive vice president of Strategy, Operations and Finance, and Cheryl Stevens, interim provost and vice president of Academic Affairs
Faculty and staff are eligible for the program if they hold an Educational and General funds position, have worked at WKU for 15 years with benefits, and their age and employment at WKU equal 70 or more years.
At the time of the announcement, Bob Skipper, director of media relations, said 400 employees were eligible for the program. On April 9, it was announced by Howarth and Stevens that 125 employees submitted their application to be a part of the program and were accepted.
“There’s a lot to be said for institutional memory and for the experience that people who have stayed with the institution for a long time can bring to the table,” Skipper said. “But there is also a lot to be said for new ideas that can come in through people who have had other experiences. I think the key is meshing the two, understanding where we’ve been but finding the best way to get to where we need to go.”
According to WKU’s Human Resources Director Tony Glisson, the average length of service for VSIP participants is around 24 years.
“This loss will be felt and appropriate adjustments will need to be made to fill in the gaps left by this void,” Glisson said in an email.
In comparison to other universities, 50% took action for cost reduction and workforce reduction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Early retirement programs were among the most common of these actions, Glisson stated in an email.
Skipper said when the administration began discussing this program, an estimated number of 120 to 140 takers were thrown around, so 125 total was not a surprise.
“Going into it, the plan was to be nimble, responsive and use this as a chance to rethink how things are done and restructure in ways that might be more efficient and more productive,” Skipper said. “Now saying that we had a specific plan in place for a specific office, we really couldn't do that until we saw who all took the VSIP and until we hit that point where the 125 of us are now locked in. It was hard to do a lot of planning, specific planning.”
Glisson said in an email that about 8% of the total faculty and 7% of the total staff are leaving with the program.
Among the 125 participants, there are several administrative and university functional positions to be vacated. Some include:
- Bob Skipper, director of media relations
- Lynne Holland, assistant vice president for Student Life, dean of students
- Belinda Higginbotham, bursar
- Tony Glisson, human resources director
- Johnalma Barnett, shipping and receiving manager
- Lynne Ferguson, Kentucky Museum artist-in-residence
- Sharon Hunter, assistant director of data analysis and research in Housing and Residence Life
- Ladonna Hunton, associate vice president for Academic Budgets and Administration
- Larry Snyder, dean of Potter College of Arts and Letters
Skipper said there were people that were expected to participate and didn’t, but also people who participated in VSIP that were not expected.
The participants will receive a lump-sum compensation that is equal to their base salary up to a maximum of $100,000.
“Ideally, you don’t replace my position for a year, so that you’re not out that salary that is being paid to me for taking the retirement,” Skipper said. “From a practical standpoint, some concessions may have to be made, and all of those are going to have to be addressed on an individual basis.”
Skipper said plans to adjust to the new needs are still in the process of being created, and Howarth will not know how much money must be paid into the retirement system for at least two months while paperwork is being filed. He said he does not know of any timelines for how departments will work out their losses, and things will become clearer as the budget is worked out for next year. “Devising a budget that's going to meet those needs, balancing that budget with our income, that's a big budget to work on,” Skipper said. “There are a lot of moving parts, and I don't know how they do it.”
Economics professor Brian Goff, who is a VSIP participant, said he believes this loss of faculty and staff will be a big hit for many departments.
“For a year or two, depending on when they can hire additional people, things will be stretched,” Goff said.
Goff was already considering retiring in the near future, and decided that taking the buyout would be worth leaving a couple of years early.
“I’ll miss interacting with students, the hallways here, and seeing people,” Goff said. “I think that’s what I’ll miss the most.”
Along with Goff, Mathematics Department Head Bruce Kessler participated in VSIP because he was considering retirement within the next few years.
“Several of the departments that are losing people still desperately need people to cover courses, and I think that’s going to be a real challenge for the university going for- ward,” Kessler said.
Aside from covering courses, Kessler believes that the loss of institutional history and experience will affect the university going forward.
“We’re sending a lot of that experience and wisdom out the door on June 30,” Kessler said. “You’re saying goodbye to people who’ve run this university for decades.”
Amid the summer’s upcoming changes, the university administration has already seen many changes under President Timothy Caboni since his arrival in July 2017.
Of the administrators and deans left from under former President Gary Ransdell are Holland, a VSIP participant; Snyder, also a VSIP participant; Bryan Russell, chief facilities officer; and Todd Stewart, director of athletics.
Under Caboni, there have been three people in as provost: David Lee, Terry Ballman and Cheryl Stevens. Robert “Bud” Fischer will begin in the position on July 1.
Vice presidential positions in finance, Enrollment and Experience, and Alumni and Philanthropy Engagement have also seen changes. Former Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration Ann Mead retired in 2019 and was replaced by current Executive Vice President for Strategy, Operations and Finance Howarth. Former Vice President for Enrollment and Student Experience Brian Kuster retired in 2020 and was replaced by the current position holder Ethan Logan. Former Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations Marc Archambault resigned from his position in 2017 and was replaced by John Paul Blair, who held the position in interim for 2017 and 2018 when the title became vice president for Philanthropy and Alumni Engagement.
In 2019, Amanda Trabue became the vice president for Philanthropy and Alumni Engagement.
Former General Counsel Deborah Wilkis became a “senior advisor” to the president and interim Title IX coordinator in 2020 while former Title IX Coordinator Andrea Anderson became the new general counsel.
Some positions from the Ransdell presidency have been vacated and never replaced. Former Vice President for Public Affairs Robbin Taylor left the position after 18 years at WKU at the end of 2018. Vice President for Information Technology Gordon Johnson and Chief Enrollment and Graduation Officer Brian Meredith are listed as members of the President’s Cabinet in the 2017 WKU Fact Book and neither position is listed under the President’s Cabinet in the 2018 WKU Fact Book.
The Council of Academic Deans has changed greatly too. In 2017, Susann deVries became the new University Libraries dean after Connie Foster retired after 41 years. In 2018, College of Educational and Behavioral Sciences Dean Corinne Murphy replaced Sam Evans upon his retirement after 28 years. In 2019, Gordon Ford College of Business Dean Christopher Shook replaced Jeffrey Katz after his resignation, and College of Health and Human Services Dean Tania Basta replaced Dennis George, dean of the previously existing University College, who was the interim in that position after Neale Chumbler left to take a position at the University of North Texas.
Interim Dean of Ogden College of Science and Engineering Greg Arbuckle took over after Stevens was named interim provost in 2019. Potter College of Arts and Letters Dean Snyder is a VSIP participant.
Assignment Editor Lily Burris can be reached at lily.burris203@ topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter @lily_burris.
Jacob Latimer can be reached at jacob.latimer745@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @jacoblatimer_.