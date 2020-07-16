Former Lady Topper basketball student-athlete Dee Givens will be continuing her basketball career beyond The Hill.

The Lexington, Kentucky native has signed a contract with Club Baloncesto Bembibre out of Liga Femenina Endesa (LF Endesa), the top women’s basketball league in Spain.

“I’m very excited and blessed to have this opportunity to play in Spain and fulfill my dream of playing professional basketball,” said Givens. “I wouldn’t have this opportunity if it were not for coach Collins, the coaching staff, coach Hong, my teammates and everyone else who helped me along in my journey while I was on The Hill the past five years. I can’t wait to get started in Spain and excited to see where this next journey takes me.”

Givens was named to the All-Conference USA First Team in back-to-back seasons along with consecutive C-USA All-Defensive Team honors.

Givens netted 16.2 points per game in the 2019-20 campaign as the fifth leading scorer in C-USA. She also averaged 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.

Givens' 69 total steals on the season were the most of any player in C-USA, marking the second consecutive season that Givens has led the conference in that category.

“We are so proud of Dee for getting this opportunity,” said WKU head coach Greg Collins. “She has worked tirelessly. While everyone knows Dee as a shooter and a defender, she has continued to work on developing her complete game. She is going to be a successful professional player and I can’t wait to root her on!”

Givens ended her career on The Hill with 1,602 points which is the 14th most in Lady Topper history.

She tied for the best career free throw percentage as a Lady Topper, shooting 84.1 percent from the charity stripe and leaves WKU as the leader in games played, suiting up in the red and white 138 times.

Givens also made the third most career 3-pointers by a WKU player with 224 and had the fourth most career steals with 232.

In addition to her new contract Givens leaves WKU with two degrees in hand. She completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees while playing with the Lady Toppers.

Givens finished her master’s with a 4.0 GPA, earning her C-USA All-Academic Team honors. This past season Givens earned the C-USA Winter Spirit of Service Award. The award is given to student-athletes in the league with significant community service endeavors, excellent academic standing and notable athletic achievements.

Sports Editor Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.