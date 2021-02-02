WKU senior Nadia Dieudonne has been named the Conference USA Setter of the Week for the second time this season in as many weeks.
Following the weekend double-header against Saint Louis and Evansville the Lady Toppers have improved to 5-0 on the season prior to C-USA play.
The senior setter facilitated the Lady Toppers to a .329 hitting clip with 64 assists across the team’s pair of weekend sweeps. Dieudonne racked up 37 assists to go along with her two digs, two blocks, kill and ace in WKU’s win over Saint Louis.
The Louisville native saw 50.7 % of her sets find the floor for kills by her teammates in the contest. A few hours later, Dieudonne completed her well-rounded day with 27 assists, nine digs, three kills, two blocks and an ace in the win over Evansville.
Dieudonne has now racked up seven C-USA Setter of the Week awards during her two year tenure with the program.
The Lady Toppers will begin C-USA play Feb. 7-8 hosting Florida Atlantic. Both matches in Diddle Arena are scheduled for noon.
Sports Editor Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.