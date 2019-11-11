Following a close race against Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin has called for a recanvassing in order to sort out any “irregularities” in the election results. After the election, Bevin trailed Beshear by about 5,000 votes.

The recanvass will take place on Thursday, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced in a tweet last week.

A recanvass simply “double checks the math” of the polls in each precinct, Scott Lasley, department head for political science at WKU, said. A recanvass is different from a recount, which would recount each ballot, and Bevin’s team would have to pay for it. Bevin will not have to pay for the recanvass to take place, which will be done by the secretary of state’s office.

Even though Bevin refused to concede, Robert Bright, president of the WKU Young Democrats, said he and his organization were pleased with the election results.

“I think we saw a huge referendum on conservative policies across the nation, notably here in Kentucky and in Virginia,” Bright said.

Bright said the election came as a rejection of “bullying and hate” that was directed toward public employees. Bright said he feels the recanvassing is a “last-ditch effort” by Bevin.

“He knows, just as Secretary of State Alison Grimes pointed out, there has never been a recanvassing effort that changed the results,” Bright said. “This will not alter the election whatsoever.”

In 2015, Bevin was challenged in the Republican primary election by James Comer. After Bevin won the Republican nomination by 83 votes, Comer requested a recanvass. The 2015 recanvass did not result in a change to the election results.