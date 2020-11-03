In an election like no other, Warren County residents who chose to vote in person on Nov. 3 could do so at one of six locations. Here's what voters told the Herald.

Living Hope Church - 7 a.m.

Living Hope Church - 7 a.m.

On a normal election day at Living Hope Church, there's a crowd, said Donna Strom, a poll worker.

"Today it's moving very quickly because there's about 40 stations in there," Strom said.

Lori Smith, a poll worker, said she thought it was important to volunteer.

"I like working with public and to make sure all the votes get counted," Smith said.

Voter Angela Smith said she voted because her life depended on it.

"I'm tired of the person in office," Angela Smith said. "It's time for a change."

Another voter, Irene Bochaynski, said it was important to elect President Donald Trump for another term. She said COVID-19 was an important issue to her, as well as getting people back to work.

Warren Central High School - 10:00 a.m.

Warren Central High School - 10:00 a.m.

An election officer told the Herald the flow of voters was “steady” all day. No huge lines, waits or gatherings of people.

Voter Steve Johnson said what brought him to the polls was the president being a “liar and a thief,” and said he wants to see him removed from office.

Couple Shanna and Brian Carson voted because of issues like abortion, economics, the Supreme Court and Christian morals, they said.

“We wanted to show our support by showing up on Election Day.”

Brian Brooks, a first time voter, said it was “surprising to see people like me, young and black, voting.”

He was disheartened to see his friends posting on Snapchat saying voting doesn’t matter.

“I think my opinion matters," Brooks said. "It’s too polarized right now”

Michael Buchanon Park - 10:30 a.m.

Michael Buchanon Park - 10:30 a.m.

Brandi Shockley of the Clerks Office said around 550 had already cast their ballot at Buchanon Park.

Tina Huffman, a 61-year old Bowling Green Resident, said she voted in person because she wanted her vote to count.

“Voting is the only right I feel like we have left,” Huffman said.

Phil Moore Park - 11:30 a.m.

Phil Moore Park - 11:30 a.m.

By 11:30 a.m., approximately 946 people had cast their votes at Phil Moore Park, said Hope Shannon of the Clerk's office.

John Morrison Jr. voted for the first time with his dad.

“Voting is important because everyone’s voice matters,” Morrison said. “I voted in person so I could have the real voting [experience] for my first time voting.”

Dee Dee Jessup, a brain cancer patient, voted with her husband, Jeff.

“I don’t trust mail ballots,” Jessup said. “I’m here today because I don’t want to live in a socialistic nation.”

SKYPAC - 12:00 p.m.

SKYPAC - 12:00 p.m.

Voter Aaron Coin said the environment and equality were important issues to him.

"I care most about what best for all of humanity and the planet,” Coin said.

Brandon Wilson said he's voted in every election since he was 18.

“They’re all important issues, but anything to do with racial inequality is very important,” Wilson said. “It’s become too much to stomach.”

Voter Jacob Hughes said the response to the coronavirus is important to him.

"That’s the whole point of the federal reserve, money can be made," Hughes said. "People can’t be replaced.”

2 p.m.

2 p.m.

"Everyone should feel comfortable with voting."While offering drinks and food, she is also thanking voters for coming out to vote.

“Everyone should feel comfortable with voting.”While offering drinks and food, she is also thanking voters for coming out to vote. pic.twitter.com/OTp2euwia9 — 💭Gabrielle Bunton💭 (@gabriellebunton) November 3, 2020

Henri Aboah, Easton Reynolds, Michael Payne, Hannah Crisp and Gabby Bunton contributed reporting.