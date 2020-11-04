While some results still have not been reported yet, here is everything we know about Bowling Green’s local elections so far.

Bowling Green Mayor

Republican candidate Todd Alcott leads the mayoral race against two write-in candidates, Tom Morris and Chris Page. Alcott currently holds nearly all of the 14,039 votes that have been reported.

State Representative, 20th District

In the race for State Representative in the 20th District, democratic candidate Patti Minter won against independent candidate Leanette Lopez. Minter won with 70% of the vote.

“From the bottom of my heart, thanks for placing your trust in me again, District 20. Let’s get to work,” Minter said on Twitter.

Bowling Green City Commision

The Warren County Clerk’s office reported that the City Commission results won’t be in until Friday, Nov. 6th at around 5 p.m. Sue Parrigin, Dana Beasley Brown, Melinda Hill, and Carlos Bailey have all remained with the highest vote count so far out of the ten candidates running.

KY Senate

Republican incumbent Mitch McConnell won the U.S. senate race against democratic candidate Amy McGrath. McConnell won with 58.2% of votes, and McGrath fell behind with 37.8% of votes.

Liberatarian candidate Brad Barron ended up with 4% of votes.

The Herald will continue to report election results as they are released.

