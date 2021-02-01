Following a historic weekend for the Lady Toppers where they went into triple overtime for the first time in program history and swept conference foe Charlotte, two Lady Toppers have been recognized by Conference USA.
WKU senior Raneem Elgedawy has been awarded Co-Player of the Week and freshman Hope Sivori has been honored with Freshman of the Week.
Elgedawy had a huge series against Charlotte as she picked up 26 points and 20 rebounds in the triple overtime thriller on Friday and she became the fourth Lady Topper player to ever record a 20-20 game (points-rebounds) in WKU history. Elgedawy put on a similar performance in game two where she recorded 20 points and 13 rebounds and she also had five assists which is her new career high.
Elgedawy also blocked a potential game winner for Charlotte in the first overtime on Friday and then assisted WKU junior Meral Abdelgawad in the buzzer beater shot to give WKU the win in triple overtime.
Sivori who is the starting point guard for the Lady Toppers also played a huge role in this past series as she averaged 15.5 points per game this weekend and had 5.0 assists per game. Sivori was the second highest scorer in both games with 19 points in the first game and 12 points in the second.
In the first meeting between WKU and Charlotte, Sivori made a vital and-one opportunity to put the Lady Toppers back within one of their opponents. In the second overtime, Sivori managed to tie the game with a three point shot with 42 seconds on the clock and made a layup the following possession. Sivori had three assists, two rebounds, and a steal in the second game in the fourth frame.
The Lady Toppers will be playing the Florida Atlantic Lady Owls this weekend at home to continue their C-USA slate. Tip off is at 6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.
Women’s basketball beat reporter Drew Toennies can be reached at drew.toennies900@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @drew_toennies