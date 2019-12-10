The appointment of WKU’s new associate provost for faculty and academic excellence in the Office of the Provost was announced Tuesday.

Rob Hale, a professor of English at WKU, was named associate provost for faculty and academic excellence in the Office of the Provost, according to an email sent by Provost Cheryl Stevens.

Hale will work collaboratively with deans to implement strategic plan initiatives while attending to other duties, according to the position listing.

“On behalf of the Provost, serves as primary liaison for faculty and administrators to resolve conflicts, complaints, and other Academic Affairs personnel related matters,” according to the position listing.

Hale has served as Head of WKU’s Department of English since 2013 and has over 20 years of experience at WKU according to Stevens’ email.

An additional email was sent to the students and faculty of the English department by Hale, stating he would begin the position on Jan. 1.

Alison Langdon, professor of English at WKU, would take over in Hale's absence as interim department head, according to the second email.

Hale described his time as English department head as the most fulfilling job of his life in his email.

“You, our majors and graduates, have an excellent and well-deserved reputation at WKU due to the hard work you do, the curiosity you display and the challenging and caring classrooms your professors provide,” Hale said in his email. “Over and over, I’ve been impressed by the work you have produced, the jobs you have gotten and the citizenship you have displayed as students and after graduation.”

The associate provost position was previously held by Michelle Trawick. She announced she was stepping down from the position in November to accept a job at the University of Nebraska, Omaha.

