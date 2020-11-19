With Thanksgiving Break coming up and WKU transitioning to online classes, you might be wondering what this means for campus. Here’s everything you need to know if you will be staying on campus.

Parking

All lots will be open during Thanksgiving Break from Nov. 23 to Nov. 28. Parking structure 3 will be closed.

The shopping shuttle will run on Wed., Nov. 25 and Sat., Nov. 28 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Housing

All halls will remain open during Thanksgiving Break. Halls will close for Winter Break on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m., excluding Hilltopper, Northeast and Rhodes Harlin halls.

Dining

Select dining facilities will be open with modified hours of operation. They can be found here.

Classes

After Thanksgiving Break, classes will move to remote delivery. Contact your instructor for details pertaining to your course.

Libraries, tutoring, computer labs and other on-campus services will still be open after Thanksgiving Break.

Finals week is Dec. 7 to 11. Remember to wear your mask, maintain social distancing guidelines, and sash your hands often.

Have a safe break!