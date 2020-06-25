The Faculty Senate Executive Committee along with the WKU Chapter of American Association of University Professors issued a joint statement addressed to President Timothy Caboni, Provost Cheryl Stevens and Regent Claus Ernest in regards to the Big Red Restart Plan Wednesday.

“Faculty are subject matter and pedagogical experts and are in the best positions to make decisions regarding course delivery,” said AAUP and Senate Executive Committee via email.

The list of demands include faculty choice in regards to how courses are delivered, free COVID-19 testing for those who are planning to come back to campus, no job losses for faculty and academic support staff and no increase of course workloads.

Chair of the Senate Executive Committee, Julie Shadoan expressed the motives behind the statement and demands after the administrative guidelines were issued earlier that week.

“I as Faculty Senate Chair and Margaret Crowder of the President of the WKU Chapter of AAUP received numerous emails, text and phone calls for the last few days from faculty requesting that we take immediate action addressing what seems to be a directive to faculty on how courses would be delivered in the fall.”

Shadoan stated that the biggest issue was faculty feeling like their choices were limited and that they know best on how to deliver courses based on the subject matter.

She further explained that the expectations of faculty are significant and believes that faculty choice was at the heart of the Big Red Start Plan but had gotten lost within the planning of it.

Late Thursday, Provost Stevens sent out an email to faculty and staff addressing the demands listed. Stevens stated that the hybrid classes were not definite, but were most desired by students who were surveyed. The hybrid class guideline includes 70% face to face and 30% online. She further explains that the leadership of each department and deans will work to create a solution.

According to Stevens, WKU is following the guidelines set forth by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commision and will offer alternative work arrangements to those who seek them through their department head and the Equal Opportunity Office.

Stevens also shared in the email that the university has been working to build an on-campus testing program that will be introduced this fall.

In response to the demand to protect faculty and academic support staff jobs, Stevens affirms that the university is continuing to protect as many faculty and staff positions as possible.

Stevens explains in her letter that department heads and deans have added additional courses and increased course caps to address reduction in in-state funding as well as to protect full time faculty and staff positions. She stated that reallocating the workload from research and service was a “very difficult decision, especially since most faculty will take a pay reduction.”

Margaret Crowder, president of the WKU Chapter of AAUP, stated that the right decisions need to be made this fall to ensure the safety of the campus community, which includes faculty, staff and students.

She says that in order to have a successful fall semester for everyone, the campus not only needs to give room for people to make their own health decisions, but faculty also needs to be given the choice about their own course modality.

“Faculty is in the best position to determine the best course modality. That’s for their own health and safety and for the safety of their students. We know that coming into this fall that if we have enough time we can develop the courses the way that we want to and to make sure that everyone can engage and that they are accessible,” said Crowder.