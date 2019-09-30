Editor's note: This story contains the embedded video of WKU students using a racial slur. The video contains explicit language.

WKU will not pursue any disciplinary action after a video posted to Twitter showed members of Alpha Xi Delta singing the lyrics of a song containing a racial slur, Director of Media Relations Bob Skipper said.

Any sort of discipline for the Epsilon Kappa chapter would be handled by the national organization, Skipper said. “We used it as a teachable moment to educate the students that their behavior may not be perceived as they intended,” Skipper said.