The construction of the First Year Village is progressing on schedule.
According to an email from WKU Housing and Residence Director Mike Reagle, the two residence halls that comprise the First Year Village are scheduled to open during the Fall 2021 semester.
“The first building should be ready sometime early next spring and the second building should be done next summer with both buildings set to open next Fall,” Reagle said in his email.
According to Reagle, because WKU’s on-campus contractors have been following Kentucky’s Healthy at Work guidelines, the First Year Village’s construction timeline has managed to stay on schedule throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The First Year Village’s residence halls will replace Barnes Campbell Hall and Bemis Lawrence Hall.
Barnes Campbell, which was slated to be demolished this summer, is being used as a quarantine location this semester for students who test positive for COVID-19. Bemis Lawrence was demolished last fall.