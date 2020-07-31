The Interfraternity Council at WKU has announced it plans to move forward with holding recruitment in-person for the fall, according to Andrew Rash, WKU's coordinator of Greek Affairs.

The move comes after Greek Affairs announced on Tuesday that sorority recruitment will be held virtually this year, according to earlier reporting.

“Right now we feel like we have a way to do that. They have the autonomy to make the decision if they want to do that in-person, so long that it is doable from the governor’s perspective and what WKU feels comfortable,” Rash said.

The schedule for fraternity recruitment will remain the same. There will still be small groups led by Rho Alpha’s who are recruitment counselors that help guide potential new members from house to house in the first couple of days.

Bid Day will be positioned in a way so there is not a mass amount of people and to follow guidelines on the number of people who are in the room to sign the bid. Bid Day is where potential new members receive a formal initiation to join a fraternity or a sorority.

“There will be a much more staggering effect on the way we are doing things and keeping really small groups. That’s how we are going to do it,” Rash said. “Conversations are fluid. We are still seeing that the governor puts out there and based on that we will keep having those conversations.”

Recruitment will be held Aug. 24-28, with free registration.

More information about Greek recruitment can be found on the WKU website.